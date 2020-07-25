MANEKENKA OBEĆALA MAMI DA ĆE POZIRATI SAMO U JEDNODIJELNIM BADIĆIMA: Tehnički, poslušala ju je….

‘Ovo je definicija fraze ‘sprijeda poslovno, straga zabavno”, poručili su manekenki fanovi koje je video zabavio
Manekenka Haley Kalil nedavno je snimala editorijal u kupaćim kostimima za kultno izdanje magazina ‘Sports Illustrated’.
Budući da se radi o seksi fotkama, majka ju je prije snimanja natjerala da joj obeća da će nositi samo jednodijelne badiće, na što je Haley pristala, no s malim pomakom.
Na Instagramu je objavila video u bijelom kupaćem kostimu. Iako sprijeda izgleda potpuno nevino, kada se okrenula pokazala je da je straga gotovo gola, točnije u tangicama i s nekoliko vezica preko leđa.
“Kada ti mama izrazi želju da se fotkaš samo u jednodijelnim badićima. Mama, ovo je tehnički jednodijelni kupaći kostim”, napisala je Kalil u opisu videa.
Urnebesna snimka ubrzo je postala hit na Instagramu s više od 170.000 pregleda i mnoštvom komentara. “Pa gdje si izgubila cijeli stražnji dio badića?”, “Je li ovo badić ili zaštitna maska za lice?”, “Ovo je definicija fraze ‘sprijeda poslovno, straga zabavno'”, “Konac za zube”, pisali su pratitelji modela.
@si_swimsuit has OFFICIALLY hit stands!!! I I broke down crying when I received the phone call that I would be shooting for the 2020 issue. The world sees these beautiful images…. but what they may not see is the moments between these shots that have changed my life and countless others. I have never felt more at ease and confident in the body I live in. There’s an undeniably positive energy on the SI Swimsuit set. You are surrounded by powerhouse men and women who work their butts off to capture beauty. They give their heart and soul to this art. The world sees a beautiful image…. but I see the moment when the countless years of hating my body faded away… I see a moment where I truly felt beautiful. I hope other women will see themselves in these pages. I hope they will look at a model and say “wow she has my body shape… my skin color… my hair color.” I hope in those moments they realize that their unique type of beauty is celebrated. Thank you so much to @mj_day, @darcieburroughs, and @ja_neyney for having me back this year!! I am truly grateful for every single moment I spend with the SI Swimsuit family. Thank you for trusting me to be a part of this incredible effort to capture the diversity of beauty. Thank you for the long hours, the sleepless nights, the time away from family, the flight after flight…. all for these incredible moments in time when confidence, beauty, intrigue, and power come together to create art. Photographer: @josie_clough Issue Editors: @mj_day @darcieburroughs @ja_neyney Makeup: @tobimakeup Hair: @adammaclay Production: @cindiblairproductions Everything: @hillarydrezner @jo.giunta @alyssaconroy @margotzamet 👏🏻
