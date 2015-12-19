Freemail Prijavi se

Plus size model

KRALJICA OBLINA: Mercy je dvostruko veća i dvostruko više seksi od standardnih modela

Foto: Instagram/MercyRoseWatson Autor: Hot.hr 16:56 19.12.2015

Australka Mercy Watson ima 25 godina. Nosi konfekcijski broj 44 i veoma je tražen plus size model. Zbog uspjeha u svijetu modelinga, nazivaju je ‘novom Robyn Lawley’.

Mercy Watson je plus size model iz Australije.

Zagovornica je pozitivne slike o vlastitom tijelu.

Američki brend David’s Bridal uzeo ju je za svoju kampanju.

Iz brenda kažu da su željeli pokazati žene svih veličina.

Mercy se nada da će i drugi brendovi prihvatiti plus size modele.

Nosi konfenkcijski broj 44 i ponosi se time.

Smatra da bi žene trebale biti zadovoljne svojim tijelom, kakvo god ono bilo.

“Kada sam se počela baviti modelingom, iznenadio me pojam plus size jer me u svakodnevnom životu ljudi smatraju normalnom osobom”, rekla je za Daily Mail Australia.

“No, ja nosim broj 44 što je gotovo dvostruko više od broja koji nose standardni modeli”, rekla je Watson.

Nema ništa protiv mršavica – smatra da je najvažnije u svome se tijelu osjećati ugodno.

