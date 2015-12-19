KRALJICA OBLINA: Mercy je dvostruko veća i dvostruko više seksi od standardnih modela

Australka Mercy Watson ima 25 godina. Nosi konfekcijski broj 44 i veoma je tražen plus size model. Zbog uspjeha u svijetu modelinga, nazivaju je ‘novom Robyn Lawley’.
Mercy Watson je plus size model iz Australije.
Zagovornica je pozitivne slike o vlastitom tijelu.
Američki brend David’s Bridal uzeo ju je za svoju kampanju.
Had an amazing time with @davidsbridal Shooting their Spring 2016 campaign in London Town. I'm so proud to be working with a brand that chooses to be an industry leader by showcasing size diversity in their advertising campaigns and hope that these images can inspire and help woman to feel as beautiful in their dresses on their special day as I did while I was shooting it. Rather than expect women to diet and starve themselves to fit into a wedding dress, it’s so refreshing to work with a company that has turned the tables by saying "We celebrate you just as you are!" #healthnotsize #bodypositive #loveyourbody @modernmusesnyc
Imaš komentar?