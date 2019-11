GOLA ŽANAMARI ISPROVOCIRALA SUPRUGA MARIJA: ‘Volim se voziti s tobom… Ako me razumiješ…’

View this post on Instagram

My idea of dolled up casual Saturday style ✌🏼 Wearing the ‘Aruba’ set from @stonger 🚨 Check out their Black Week sale between 24-29th of November with my extra 10% off code 👉 ‘zanamari10’ 👈 This code will work on all the sale items and will give you EXTRA 10% off the already discounted sale prices! Go to ⭐️ strongerlabel.com ⭐️ #stronger #strongersweeden #strongerlabel #blackfriday #leggings #top #ootd #discount #discountcode #sale #fashion