GLEDAJTE OVO U PRIVATNOSTI: Vlasnica najbolje guze Instagrama pozirala potpuno gola s frendicom

Francuski Instagram model često pozira u golišavim izdanjima, a pozirala je i na hrvatskoj obali
Elisabeth Rioux je poznata po tituli ‘najljepše guze Instagrama’, zbog koje je na toj društvenoj mreži prati 1,6 milijuna pratitelja. Ova seksi Francuskinja svoje fanove redovito dariva vrućim fotografijama, a sada je otišla do kraja. U tome joj je pomogla i prijateljica Claudia Tihan, s kojom je skinula svu odjeću i pozirala kao od majke rođena.
Djevojke su prema kameri okrenule svoje slatke pozadine i izazvale lavinu komentara i lajkova.
“Zamisli kako bi lako bilo, samo zamisli”, napisala je Elisabeth uz golišavu fotografiju.
Elisabeth inače obožava putovati, a jedna od omiljenih destinacija joj je i Hrvatska u kojoj često ljetuje.
I am so happy, I just found out that the girl who won the 3000$ to travel giveaway I made yesterday is also in a long distance relationship 😍 she will use the money to go visit him and his family during christmas and they will meet for the first time 🙌🏼 she told me, jonathan and I have been a really good inspiration for them and I feel so good knowing I helped them to focus on their relation and also to meet each other ❤️ It makes me think about when I first met jonathan, this is such an amazing feeling to finally meet someone you've known for so long but only online 🙏🏽 congrats @yazjadec99 🙊
Matching with the girl I love @hoaka_swimwear 👙🙏🏽 thank you for being my #1 supporter in all my life for stupid or intelligent things, you deserve the best on this planet, you deserve someone who treats right 💦 can't wait to drive around all Canada and all USA with you in our RV soon 🤙🏽
Today I'll be announcing the winner of 3000$ cash + 5 bikinis on my brand's page @hoaka_swimwear 🙋🏼 Make sure you participate and ask your friends to participate cause that could be you 2 in vacayyy ✈️ I wanna know in the comments, if you win the 3000$ cash, what are you going to use it for ? We usually do 3000$ to travel giveaways but at this period of the year we understand that alot of you might have something else they need the money for 👩🏼🎓👨🏽🎓
