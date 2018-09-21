Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
REDOVITA GOŠĆA HRVATSKE

GLEDAJTE OVO U PRIVATNOSTI: Vlasnica najbolje guze Instagrama pozirala potpuno gola s frendicom

Foto: Instagram/Elisabeth Rioux Autor: Hot.hr 15:46 21.09.2018

Francuski Instagram model često pozira u golišavim izdanjima, a pozirala je i na hrvatskoj obali

Elisabeth Rioux je poznata po tituli ‘najljepše guze Instagrama’, zbog koje je na toj društvenoj mreži prati 1,6 milijuna pratitelja. Ova seksi Francuskinja svoje fanove redovito dariva vrućim fotografijama, a sada je otišla do kraja. U tome joj je pomogla i prijateljica Claudia Tihan, s kojom je skinula svu odjeću i pozirala kao od majke rođena.

Djevojke su prema kameri okrenule svoje slatke pozadine i izazvale lavinu komentara i lajkova.

“Zamisli kako bi lako bilo, samo zamisli”, napisala je Elisabeth uz golišavu fotografiju.

Elisabeth inače obožava putovati, a jedna od omiljenih destinacija joj je i Hrvatska u kojoj često ljetuje.

