GLEDAJTE OVO U PRIVATNOSTI: Vlasnica najbolje guze Instagrama pozirala potpuno gola s frendicom

I am so happy, I just found out that the girl who won the 3000$ to travel giveaway I made yesterday is also in a long distance relationship 😍 she will use the money to go visit him and his family during christmas and they will meet for the first time 🙌🏼 she told me, jonathan and I have been a really good inspiration for them and I feel so good knowing I helped them to focus on their relation and also to meet each other ❤️ It makes me think about when I first met jonathan, this is such an amazing feeling to finally meet someone you've known for so long but only online 🙏🏽 congrats @yazjadec99 🙊