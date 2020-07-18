56-GODIŠNJAKINJA FINALISTICA SPORTS ILLUSTRATEDA JE NESTVARNA: ‘Bolje izgledam u bikiniju, nego u jednodijelnom badiću’

Kako bi samoj sebi dokazala da još uvijek nije prestara za modeling, lani se javila na otvoreni natječaj Sports Illustrateda i postala jedna od šest izabranih finalistica
Kathy Jacobs, 56-godišnja poduzetnica iz Kalifornije postala je finalistica magazina Sports Illustrated. Kathy kaže da predstavlja žene srednjih godina i niske modele. Tijekom života se okušala u raznim zanimanjima. Bila je pekarica, zanatlija, a kreirala je i vlastitu liniju proizvoda za njegu kože. Prošle godine radila je u kafiću za minimalnu plaću samo kako bi financirala svoje težnje. Tada se odlučila vratiti modelingu.
View this post on Instagram
Happy almost 4th of July!!! I’m doing 4th of July with my family. No big crowds or fireworks but that’s ok! How are you celebrating this year? . . . . #retro #retroaesthetic #retrostyle #vintage #vintagestyle #vintageclothing #vintagefashion #vintageclothes #vintagefinds #vintageoutfit #retrogaming #beautyisageless
Strogi režim
Jacobs je radila kao manekenka prije trideset godina, a dospjela je i na naslovnicu magazina Woman’s World. Kako bi samoj sebi dokazala da još uvijek nije prestara za modeling, lani se javila na otvoreni natječaj Sports Illustrateda i postala jedna od šest izabranih finalistica.
“Mislim da bolje izgledam u bikiniju, nego u jednodijelnom badiću”, rekla je za The Post. Priznala je da jako pazi na prehranu jer joj majka ima visoki tlak i pretrpjela je nekoliko moždanih udara, a pati i od demencije. “Ne jedem kruh, tjesteninu, krumpir, rižu i meso. Jedem ribu, a izbacila sam i šećer”, rekla je.
View this post on Instagram
@si_swimsuit and I were both “born” in JANUARY 1964!!!! Yes that’s right I am the SAME AGE AS THE MAGAZINE I found this out last year at the model search when @mj_day said that Sports Illustrayed swimsuit would be 56 in January! Of course I blurted out I’ll be 56 in January!! So I have been wanting to do a cover remake of the very first issue ever since! And since @si_swimsuit is having their #swimsuiticonchallenge theres no time like the present to do it!! The original cover model Babette Beatty!! I sewed this swimsuit which took me two tries to get right!! Boy I got lucky to have @veronicasams take this photo and make the cover! I ran out into the cold water and she snapped this jewel! Don’t give up age is just a number. And In this case I couldn’t be prouder of my age!! . . #oldisgold #oldisnew #oldschool #ageisjustanumber #bettereveryyear #bettereveryday #aginglikefinewine🍷 #aginglikefinewine #yournevertooold #swimsuiticonchallenge #over50andfabulous
View this post on Instagram
Check out the new SI Swimsuit 2020 collection! Have you ordered yours yet? Be sure to tag @si_swimsuit in your photos! Head to the link in their bio for the full collection. #OwnYourConfidence [ 📸 by @veronicasams ] I am so grateful for @mj_day and the whole sports illustrated swimsuit team for taking a chance on me in my mission to show that beauty has no age or height limit!
View this post on Instagram
Finished another FREE workout today @si_swimsuit with @katebock and @samiclarke !!! I’m with the band!! Lol we worked out with bands so that’s my bad joke of the day!. . . . . #workout #workoutroutine #workoutmotivation #hiitworkout @paulandradeusa #hiit #hiitworkouts #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #freeworkouts #freeworkout
View this post on Instagram
I cut up a dress and sewed a matching face mask and bikini! . I’m calling it trikini where you can Be both safe and sexy!! (Those were two comments I got that were so clever they had to be shared!) . . . . . #facemask #covid_19 #covid #flattenthecurve #stayhome #staysafe #quarantinelife #quarantine #sewing #sewingproject #diy
Imaš komentar?