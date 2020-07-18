56-GODIŠNJAKINJA FINALISTICA SPORTS ILLUSTRATEDA JE NESTVARNA: ‘Bolje izgledam u bikiniju, nego u jednodijelnom badiću’

View this post on Instagram

Happy almost 4th of July!!! I’m doing 4th of July with my family. No big crowds or fireworks but that’s ok! How are you celebrating this year? . . . . #retro #retroaesthetic #retrostyle #vintage #vintagestyle #vintageclothing #vintagefashion #vintageclothes #vintagefinds #vintageoutfit #retrogaming #beautyisageless