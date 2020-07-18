Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
OTKRILA JE TAJNU

56-GODIŠNJAKINJA FINALISTICA SPORTS ILLUSTRATEDA JE NESTVARNA: ‘Bolje izgledam u bikiniju, nego u jednodijelnom badiću’

09:52 18.07.2020

Kako bi samoj sebi dokazala da još uvijek nije prestara za modeling, lani se javila na otvoreni natječaj Sports Illustrateda i postala jedna od šest izabranih finalistica

Kathy Jacobs, 56-godišnja poduzetnica iz Kalifornije postala je finalistica magazina Sports Illustrated. Kathy kaže da predstavlja žene srednjih godina i niske modele. Tijekom života se okušala u raznim zanimanjima. Bila je pekarica, zanatlija, a kreirala je i vlastitu liniju proizvoda za njegu kože. Prošle godine radila je u kafiću za minimalnu plaću samo kako bi financirala svoje težnje. Tada se odlučila vratiti modelingu.

Strogi režim

Jacobs je radila kao manekenka prije trideset godina, a dospjela je i na naslovnicu magazina Woman’s World. Kako bi samoj sebi dokazala da još uvijek nije prestara za modeling, lani se javila na otvoreni natječaj Sports Illustrateda i postala jedna od šest izabranih finalistica.

“Mislim da bolje izgledam u bikiniju, nego u jednodijelnom badiću”, rekla je za The Post. Priznala je da jako pazi na prehranu jer joj majka ima visoki tlak i pretrpjela je nekoliko moždanih udara, a pati i od demencije. “Ne jedem kruh, tjesteninu, krumpir, rižu i meso. Jedem ribu, a izbacila sam i šećer”, rekla je.

View this post on Instagram

@si_swimsuit and I were both “born” in JANUARY 1964!!!! Yes that’s right I am the SAME AGE AS THE MAGAZINE I found this out last year at the model search when @mj_day said that Sports Illustrayed swimsuit would be 56 in January! Of course I blurted out I’ll be 56 in January!! So I have been wanting to do a cover remake of the very first issue ever since! And since @si_swimsuit is having their #swimsuiticonchallenge theres no time like the present to do it!! The original cover model Babette Beatty!! I sewed this swimsuit which took me two tries to get right!! Boy I got lucky to have @veronicasams take this photo and make the cover! I ran out into the cold water and she snapped this jewel! Don’t give up age is just a number. And In this case I couldn’t be prouder of my age!! . . #oldisgold #oldisnew #oldschool #ageisjustanumber #bettereveryyear #bettereveryday #aginglikefinewine🍷 #aginglikefinewine #yournevertooold #swimsuiticonchallenge #over50andfabulous

A post shared by Kathy Jacobs (@ageisbeauty) on

