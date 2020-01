RODILA PARTNERICA ANE BRNABIĆ: Srpska premijerka dobila sina, pogledajte kako su nazvale dječaka

View this post on Instagram

#RepostSave @lp_serbia thanks ⭐️ 12/7/18 Serbia Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić and her girlfriend meeting @iamlpofficial Like some newspapers reported Brnabić and LP first meet on flight from London to Belgrade in business class…and after chatting on a plane LP invited Brnabić to concert, and give her a t-shirt. #lp #iamlpofficial #lostonyou #lpserbia #exitfestival #anabrnabic @iamlpofficial