UOČI PUTOVANJA U PORTUGAL, FRANKA PROGOVORILA O HALJINI ZA NASTUP: ‘Presretna sam kako je sve ispalo’

So happy to finally share this with all of you! Midnight jammin’ with a group of amazing musicians. 🎵🌙 We took “Crazy” on a jazzish – bluesy ride and if you want to listen to the whole session —> GO TO MY OFFICIAL YOUTUBE PAGE! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Hope you like this rendition as much as I do! Can’t get enough! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @tonka_javorovic / @marko.mihaljevic ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @martinaivankovic_m / @ante.gelo #crazy #iGocrazy #midnightsession #unplugged #inspirationalmoments #musicmakestheworldgoround #eurovision #ESC2018

A post shared by F R A N K A (@frankaofficial_) on Apr 25, 2018 at 2:00am PDT