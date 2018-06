TRAČEVI SU SE POKAZALI ISTINITIMA: Poznati pjevač na novom albumu priznao da ima sina s bivšom porno zvijezdom

Pusha T just responded to Drake’s “Duppy” diss with “The Story of Adidon”. He airs out Drake’s secret baby momma pictured here. Heyyy Sophie!! She’s definitely Drake’s type from the neck down. 💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽 #Petty #pushat #drake #babymama #drama #diss #rapbeef #secretbaby #adonis #sophieknowsbetter

A post shared by TJC Huxtable (@teacup411) on May 29, 2018 at 5:29pm PDT