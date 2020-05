ODGOĐEN KONCERT GRUPE SIMPLE MINDS: Zakazan je novi termin nastupa škotskih rock velikana u Zagrebu

View this post on Instagram

The Simple Minds show at SRC Salata, Zagreb, Croatia, due to take place in July, has been rescheduled to Tuesday 6th July 2021. Existing tickets remain valid for the new date. Tickets and more info via link in bio. This show has been rescheduled. Was 13th July 2020, now Tuesday 6th July 2021. Part of the #SimpleMinds '40 Years Of Hits' Tour