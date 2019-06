MAKLJAŽA NA KONCERTU SPICE GIRLS: Povratnička turneja se pretvorila u kaos, djevojke se divljački potukle

#Bucketlist ✌✅ @spicegirls

Still can't believe as they had a video on talking all about #GirlPower + how we need to support each other 2 girls beside us started a massive fist fight that security had to break up!

Disgraceful behaviour at possibly the worst time! pic.twitter.com/awmuHmK7iI

— Grace Tooher (@Gracie2shoes_) June 3, 2019