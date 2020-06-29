LONDONSKA POST-PUNK ATRAKCIJA NA JUBILARNOM 15. INMUSIC FESTIVALU: White Lies potvrdio nastup sljedeće godine

White Lies se pridružuju već potvrđenim nastupima The Killersa, Becka, Deftonesa, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets…
Londonska post-punk trojka White Lies, koja je lani objavila od publike i kritike hvaljen peti album “Five”, pridružuju se programu 15. INmusic festivala, objavio je organizator u ponedjeljak.
“White Lies su kroz pet odličnih studijskih izdanja u svega deset godina stvorili zavidan glazbeni opus i prepoznatljiv stil, kao i naklonost publike diljem svijeta svojim klupskim nastupima ali i festivalskim gostovanjima na Glastonburyju, Coachelli, Isle of Whiteu, Rock Werchteru i mnogim drugim”, istaknuo je organizator u priopćenju.
Podsjeća da su White Lies 2007. godine oformili Harry McVeigh, Charles Cave i Jack Lawrence-Brown kako bi mogli početi izvoditi nove pjesme za koje su smatrali da se ne uklapaju u opus njihovog dotadašnjeg zajedničkog benda, Fear of Flying.
“Album prvijenac ‘To Lose My Life’, u siječnju 2009. godine odmah zasjeda na prvo mjesto UK Albums Chart i predstavlja dva singla kojima će obilježiti eksplozivan početak karijere – ‘To Lose My Life’ i ‘Farewell to the Fairground”, rečeno je.
Peti album izdali su prošle godine
Dodaje se da početkom 2011. White Lies izdaju svoje drugo studijsko izdanje “Ritual”, u 2013. uslijedio je “Big TV” te “Friends” u 2016. godini.
Nastavljajući kreativni niz redovitih studijskih izdanja White Lies svoj peti studijski album “Five” izdaju početkom 2019. godine uz odličan prijem publike i kritike.
“Prepoznatljiv vokal Harry McVeigha, koji mnogi uspoređuju s Ianom Curtisom, i posljedične usporedbe White Liesa s Joy Divisionom, Interpolom i Editorsima, za White Lies trojac nisu uvijek adekvatne – momci će češće istaknuti Talking Headse, The Secret Machines i The Cars kao svoje najveće glazbene utjecaje”, stoji u priopćenju.
White Lies se pridružuju već potvrđenim nastupima The Killersa, Becka, Deftonesa, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, The Lumineers, Belle and Sebastian i Gogol Bordello u sklopu odgođenog jubilarnog 15. izdanja INmusic festivala.
