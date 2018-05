HVALA❤️ THANK YOU. I enjoyed every minute of this crazy experience and I left a piece of me on that stage. Thank you for every message, every call, every shoulder to cry on when it got though. Of course I’m sad and disappointed but I did my best and I hope I made you feel proud. 🖤 Tomorrow is a new day, new chapter, new adventure. Dear past, thank you for the lessons. Dear future – I am ready. Love you all so much. Franka

