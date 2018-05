FRANKA POLUDJELA OD SREĆE VIDJEVŠI TKO JE OBRADIO ‘CRAZY’: I doista, ovakvu verziju eurovizijske pjesme još niste čuli

This is sooo crazy! Husar&Tomčić škola pjevanja (@husarandtomcic), thank you for this beautiful a capella & beatbox version. I’m lost for words! Goosebumps from the first to the last second! What a surprise!😍 Kisses & loads of love from Lisbon 😘 #eurovision #esc2018 #igocrazy #acapella #crazy

A post shared by F R A N K A (@frankaofficial_) on May 7, 2018 at 2:43am PDT