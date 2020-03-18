Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
NEUTJEŠNI SU

FANOVI EUROSONGA NE KRIJU TUGU ZBOG OTKAZIVANJA NATJECANJA: ‘Dio mene upravo je umro’

Foto: profimedia.hr Autor: Hot.hr 19:26 18.03.2020

Službeno je, Eurosong se ove godine neće održati, što je prvi takav slučaj u povijesti popularnog glazbenog natjecanja

Organizator natjecanja, Europska radiodifuzna unija (EBU), potvrdila je da se 65. izdanje Eurosonga koje se trebalo održati u Rotterdamu otkazuje zbog pandemije koronavirusa koja hara Europom.

Tisuće i tisuće fanova tuguju zbog te vijesti i pitaju se zašto natjecanje nije odgođeno, poput nekih sportskih natjecanja, već je otkazano.

ZBOG PANDEMIJE KORONAVIRUSA OTKAZAN EUROSONG: ‘Nemoguće je održati događaj uživo kako je planirano’

“Trenutna situacija u Europi vjerojatno će ostati neizvjesna narednih mjeseci i u ovoj fazi ne možemo jamčiti da ćemo biti u stanju organizirati događaj ovih razmjera s ovim sudionicima kasnije ove godine. Ako bismo natjecanje organizirali kasnije ove godine, smanjio bi se i period koji bi nova zemlja domaćin imala za pripremu natjecanja sljedeće godine”, stoji u službenom priopćenju EBU-a.

View this post on Instagram

It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam. . Over the past few weeks we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead. . However the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision that it is impossible to continue with the live event as planned. . We are very proud that the Eurovision Song Contest has united audiences every year, without interruption, for the past 64 years and we, like the millions of fans around the world, are extremely saddened that it cannot take place in May. . The EBU, NPO, NOS, AVROTROS and the City of Rotterdam will continue a conversation regarding the hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021. . We would ask people to bear with us while we work through the ramifications of this unprecedented decision and patiently await any further news in the coming days and weeks. . We would like to pay tribute to all the host broadcaster team in the Netherlands and our 41 Members who have worked so hard on planning this year’s event. . We are all as heartbroken as they are that the Eurovision Song Contest will not be able to be staged in May and know that the whole Eurovision family, across the world, will continue to provide love and support for each other at this difficult time.

A post shared by Eurovision Song Contest (@eurovision) on

Fanovi Eurosonga na Twitteru su izrazili svoje razočaranje takvom odlukom.

“Zašto živim u vremenu u kojem se otkazuje Eurosong?”, “Idući Eurosong je za 14 mjeseci, što ćemo kvragu dotad raditi?”, “To su mi bila tri najvažnija dana u godini. Ne znam, osjećam se kao da je dio mene upravo umro”, “Eurosong je otkazan, mogu slobodno otkazati i svoj život sada”, “Moj život nema smisla”, “Koronavirus 12 bodova, Eurosong 0”, samo su neki od tvitova.

