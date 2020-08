EXIT FESTIVAL POMAŽE LJUDIMA KOJI SU NA RUBU GLADI ZBOG PANDEMIJE: Brojne glazbene zvijezde nastupit će preko Life Streama

View this post on Instagram

Together with the world's largest humanitarian organization, from 3-6 September 2020, #LIFESTREAM will welcome your favorite international and regional acts who will perform at the #PetrovaradinFortress, in support of @worldfoodprogramme in their incredible mission of helping millions of people around the world who are at risk of severe hunger!