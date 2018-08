SEKSI MARGOT ROBBIE OTKRILA SVOJU NOVU ULOGU: Utjelovit će glumicu koja je umrla na najbrutalniji način

"Sharon Tate? Of course I knew her. I met her in France last year. Delicious and beguiling. Sharon had such style. I could tell she was splendid but, even more, intelligent. A rare girl, who read a lot. I wanted to meet her again in California." – Truman Capote 🌸 Photo by Pierluigi Praturlon, 1965.

