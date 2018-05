FILM O HARRYJU I MEGHAN ZABRINUO KRALJEVSKU OBITELJ: Par se pojavljuje bez odjeće i seksa se pred kamerama

One more day until #ARoyalRomance!! 👑💕✨ Here we are at the start and the finish. From bright eyed with it all ahead of us, to the moments after we were both wrung dry shooting our last scene of this very special shoot. Lots more behind the scenes pics to come (and hopefully Mr Fraser makes good on our wager soon!) so stay tuned. Hope you all have such a sweet experience with the movie! @lifetimetv

A post shared by Parisa Fitz-Henley (@parisafitzhenley) on May 12, 2018 at 7:49am PDT