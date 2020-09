DODJELA EMMYJA OVE GODINE RADIKALNO DRUGAČIJA OD PRETHODNIH: ‘Čak i ako ispadne potpuna katastrofa, bit će zanimljiva katastrofa’

View this post on Instagram

Nominee for CURRENT AFFAIRS: "GloboNews Documentário: Allies (GloboNews Documentaries)" Produced by Globo News / Globo TV, #Brazil Journalist Gabriel Chaim was embedded with the Syrian Democratic Forces, led by Kurdish fighters, in the last five months of the battle against ISIS. "Allies" also shows the suffering of women and children who escaped the heavy bombardment that targeted Baghouz ISIS's last stronghold. Winners will be announced on September 21st, at The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' News & Documentary Emmy Awards. #iemmyNOM #iemmyNEWS