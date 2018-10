TEORETIČARI ZAVJERA SU IPAK U PRAVU? Na rubu Sunčevog sustava stvarno bi se mogla nalaziti ‘Super Zemlja’

Oh my goodness. The existence of "The Goblin" has been confirmed. 2015 TG387 exists AND provides even more evidence of the elusive Planet 9 beyond the Kuiper Belt. This is SO EXCITING. https://t.co/B8PkftiSXg pic.twitter.com/qHvHTCEBGu

— Dan Chibnall (@bookowl) October 2, 2018