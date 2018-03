POTPUNO NOVI POGLED NA DIVOVSKI PLANET: NASA objavila najnovije fotografije Jupitera i doista su fascinantne

Giant Cyclones Dot Jupiter’s Poles

"Other Juno science results released today include that the massive cyclones that surround Jupiter's north and south poles are enduring atmospheric features and unlike anything else encountered in our solar system."

