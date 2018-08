POMALO JEZIV EKSPERIMENT: Išli su isključiti robota, a onda je on viknuo: ‘Ne, čovječe! Molim te nemoj, bojim se mraka’

A fascinating study into our growing #connection with #robots: German researchers found people resisted turning off the humanoid @NaoRobot when it pleaded for them not to. The latest instance of a theory called "the media equation" at work https://t.co/HhAb2e7Fsq pic.twitter.com/2IDrxRSeXs

— Globalive Technology (@GlobaliveTech) August 3, 2018