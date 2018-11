OTKRIVEN FOSIL NIKAD VIĐENOG GMAZA VELIKOG POPUT SLONA! Živio je prije više od 200 milijuna godina i težio preko 9 tona

Ancient mammal cousin looked like cross between a rhino and a turtle – read more – https://t.co/ohdCG7u6PP

This elephant-size mammalian relative, Lisowicia bojani, walked on Earth in the Late Triassic, just when dinosaurs were evolving to giant sizes.

KAROLINA SUCHAN-OKU… pic.twitter.com/ZvQXa9nGF4

— NewsFlash – Fresh News (@NewsflashN) November 22, 2018