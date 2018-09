NAJGORE MJESTO NA KOJEM MOŽEŠ ZAGLAVITI: Lokacija na kojoj je Abilash Tomy zaglavio to nije, ali ova točka to zacijelo jest

HMAS Ballarat is on its way assist an injured solo yachtsman, approximately 1800 nautical miles off the WA coast. The sailor, an officer in the Indian Navy is understood to have suffered a serious back injury when his ten metre vessel, “Thuriya” was de-masted in extreme weather. pic.twitter.com/e5zgO6F7bj

— RoyalAustralianNavy (@Australian_Navy) September 23, 2018