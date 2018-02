KLIMATOLOZI OBJASNILI PRAVI RAZLOG SIBIRSKE ZIME: ‘Pomahnitalo vrijeme nastavlja zastrašujućom snagom i upornošću’

There is open water north of #Greenland where the thickest sea ice of the #Arctic used to be. It is not refreezing quickly because air temperatures are above zero confirmed by @dmidk's weather station #KapMorrisJesup. Wacky weather continues with scary strength and persistence. pic.twitter.com/YMnvCD8XvL

— Lars Kaleschke (@seaice_de) February 25, 2018