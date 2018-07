BUDUĆNOST RATOVANJA: Američki vojni stroj djeluje revolucionarno i zastrašujuće, kad vidite video bit će vam jasno zašto

Wheel to track and back again in less than two seconds while the vehicle is moving! The Reconfigurable Wheel-Track built by @nrec_cmu for DARPA's GXV-T program could help future military vehicles optimize travel over diverse terrain. https://t.co/Hfg8Zcgvl1 pic.twitter.com/JJI9Ter29f

— DARPA (@DARPA) June 25, 2018