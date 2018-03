U TANGAMA POKUŠALA PROHAJATI NOĆNIM KLUBOM: Plemenita životinja nije se baš složila s idejom

❌❌THIS IS NOT OKAY AND IF IT DOES NOT UPSET OR DISTURB YOU, THEN YOU NEED TO RE-EVALUATE YOURSELF AND YOUR MORALS/VALUES. IT IS INHUMANE AND THE DEFINITION OF ANIMAL CRUELTY*** SHAME ON @mokaiofficial for using a poor helpless animal to entertain people. I will not stop posting and spamming everyone’s feed until I see that this club has been penalized for their crime. ❌❌HOW DARE YOU torture that horse for your own selfish pleasure. Have you no compassion in your hearts??? You deserve to be SHUT DOWN for abusing this poor horse. ❌❌For everyone who is asking about where the original source came from: I saw MANY people post on their Snapchat and Instagram stories and asked a friend to send me THIS SPECIFIC video he took to me so that I could bring awareness to the issue. This person would like to remain anonymous, but has given me consent to use it as I please.

A post shared by LJ (@leezamariejay) on Mar 8, 2018 at 7:43pm PST