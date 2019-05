ZBOG PORUKE OD 7 RIJEČI DOŽIVOTNO MU JE ZABRANJEN ULAZAK U AMERIKU: Pisao je svojoj djevojci, pa završio u zatvoru

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to a amazing girlfriend, daughter, sister, friend, actress and so much more. You have graced my life with your beautiful nature. You inspire me to be a better person, every day I have had the pleasure of knowing you. Never have I met someone who has made such a impact not just on myself but also the people closest to me so much as well. I can’t wait to support you in your journey of being a actress, you are destined for success, and I know you will impact the industry just as much as you have impacted me. Love you lots isaac xx @camsterss