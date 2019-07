ZAVLADALA JE PANIKA, ZADNJA DVA POTRESA PROBUDILA SU STARI STRAH: Je li ovo bilo upozorenje? Stiže li onaj ‘Veliki’?

If the daily probability of the Big One was 50/50, then the chance it would happen in the next week would be >99%. Real probability is about 2% per yer, or 1/20,000 each day. Your change of being in a car accident today is ~1/7,000. I still wear my seat belt every day. https://t.co/3ovnAfiPFV

— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) July 3, 2019