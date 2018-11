ZABORAVITE KLASIČNO ORUŽJE, OVO JE BUDUĆNOST: Utrka je krenula, a Amerika strahuje da bi ova svjetska sila uskoro mogla dominirati

the #USA has no choice but to advance #ArtificialIntelligence, because like the arms race, it is only #AI that will advance #military advantage fast enough to stay ahead of #Russia and #China. Perhaps the AI of each will one day destroy us all. pic.twitter.com/PK8QVpP82d

— Adam Rogers 🌎🌍🌏 (@AdamRogers2030) November 15, 2018