UZNEMIRUJUĆE FOTOGRAFIJE KRVAVOG POHODA U DENVERU: Jedan učenik ubijen u pucnjavi, nekoliko napadnutih u kritičnom stanju

#BREAKING At least 7 students injured during a school shooting near Denver, CO. This happened at Stem School Highlands Ranch, which has K-12th graders. Two people are reported to be in custody, SWAT teams searching for a third person. We'll have the latest on The Four on @KTVU pic.twitter.com/6d91vVgtqm

— Alex Savidge (@AlexSavidgeKTVU) May 7, 2019