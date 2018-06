UZNEMIRUJUĆA SNIMKA POLICIJSKOG NASILJA: Okružili nenaoružanog muškarca pa ga premlatili

URGENT: These @MesaPD Officers need to be arrested & charged immediately.

33 year old Robert Johnson was not just unarmed & non-violent, he never committed a crime. They literally gave him a ticket after knocking him out.

And never mentioned the assault.

This video busted them pic.twitter.com/RlmcQN6t8y

— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 6, 2018