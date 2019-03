UŽAS U MUMBAIJU: U urušavanju dijela pješačkog mosta poginulo petero ljudi, a 36 ih je ozlijeđeno

#JustIn | 3 deaths and 34 injuries reported so far in Mumbai bridge collapse

Track updates: https://t.co/n6jk9ou6n4

Follow LIVE coverage on NDTV 24×7 and https://t.co/hMlRpgrUU6 pic.twitter.com/XcMXn5sq77

— NDTV (@ndtv) March 14, 2019