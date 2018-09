URAGAN FLORENCE STIŽE NA AMERIČKU OBALU: Počeli siloviti udari vjetra i snažna oluja, prijete katastrofalne poplave

An American flag is flying high above the Frying Pan Tower, whipping in the howling wind 34 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, as Hurricane Florence makes its approach toward the coast.

— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 13, 2018