UOČI OBLJETNICE BARŠUNASTE REVOLUCIJE: Čak 200 000 Čeha prosvjedovalo protiv svojih čelnika

I wish I could join other 200 000 czechs in the massive anti #CzechRepublic PM Andrej Babis protest back in my home country. Main pilars of democracy: independence of media and jurisdiction are in danger and we can't stand still and watch democracy die.

pic by: @Axl33k pic.twitter.com/dxH7av8L5s

— Betty Kabrdova (@Betty_Kab) November 16, 2019