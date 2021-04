UMRO JE PRINC PHILIP: Suprug kraljice Elizabete preminuo je u 100. godini

Princ Filip, vojvoda od Edinburgha i suprug britanske kraljice Elizabete II. preminuo je u stotoj godini života, javlja Buckinghamska palača.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021