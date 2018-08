UBIO TRUDNU ŽENU I DVIJE KĆERI I TIJELA IM BACIO U SPREMNIKE GORIVA: Dan prije otkrića tijela na televiziji je plakao za njima

Distraught friends react to news Christopher Watts has been charged for the murders of Shanann, Celeste and Bella Watts, days after celebrating birthday party together. One friend said Watts "never once cried" after they went missing: https://t.co/YaJR12A91f pic.twitter.com/Vjp2pehrWJ

— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) August 17, 2018