UBIO KĆER (18) I NEĆAKINJU (18) KOJOJ JE NAPRAVIO SINA: Jedna drugoj su pokušavale pomoći u bijegu, ali ih je uspio dohvatiti

Zaman is accused of killing Vanessa Zaman and Leona Samlall, both 18. Vanessa was his daughter, Leona was his niece with whom he has a child. A judge set a preliminary hearing for May in this case. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/3QjuEfANj1

— Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) March 29, 2019