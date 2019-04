TRUDNA SUPRUGA JEDNOG OD BOGATE BRAĆE BOMBAŠA RAZNJELA SEBE I SVOJE TROJE DJECE! Obitelji u šoku: ‘Imao je sve, zašto je to učinio?’

Inshaf and Ilham Ibrahim, privately educated sons of a millionaire, were agents of #IS when they walked into the Shangri-La and Cinnamon Grand hotels in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and blew themselves up, contributing to the murder of 350+ people on Sunday. https://t.co/yHYQtpw0uk pic.twitter.com/bvmck7hzx6

— Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) April 24, 2019