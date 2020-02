TROJE UBIJENIH I DVOJE RANJENIH U PUCNJAVI U SREDIŠTU TORONTU: Sve se dogodilo u stanu unajmljenom preko platforme Airbnb

3 people killed & 2 people injured after a shooting at an AirBnB at a downtown #Toronto condo around Bathurst & Queens Wharf last night.

Police say it happened just before 10:30 p.m. & that multiple floors were involved. All victims are male. Police still looking for suspects. pic.twitter.com/yYJuB8DPGl

— Brandon Gonez (@brandongonez) February 1, 2020