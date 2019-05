TRIJUMF SEBASTIJANA KURZA U AUSTRIJI: Radikalna desnica pala, uzdrmao ih je skandal s Ruskinjom

ÖVP big winner in #EP2019 in #Austria but overall little changes compared to 2014 for other parties. Even FPÖ loses just 2.2% after #Ibizagate but 17.5% is 8.5% less than FPÖ scored in 2017 national elections. (All +/- 2.5%) 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/LZe1R76Z1w

— Cas Mudde 🗣️ (@CasMudde) May 26, 2019