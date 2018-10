TRESE SE STOLICA ANGELE MERKEL? Povijesni poraz njezine stranke u Bavarskoj

Severe defeat for #Germany's Grand Coalition: Merkel's Bavarian allies suffer bruising election setback. Only 35.4% of voters opted for CSU, a drop of 12ppts in Bavarian elections. Merkel's coalition partner in grand coalition, SPD, drops below 10%. https://t.co/Fp7FhH2BE9 pic.twitter.com/c6il7bFt88

— Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) October 14, 2018