‘SVIJET OVO MORA VIDJETI’: Dodikova policija blokirala ceste onima koji su se uputili na prosvjed za Davida; ne odustaju, krenuli su pješice

People walking miles trying to reach #Banjaluka for a peaceful protest against non functional institutions in case of torture and death of David Dragicevic. They are sabotaging the main institutions of democracy in #BosniaAndHerzegovina the world has to see this #PravdaZaDavida pic.twitter.com/HD2Xm3gyMh

— Mrs. Tesla (@Teslowiechick) October 5, 2018