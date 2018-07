STRAVIČNI PRIZORI IZ UKRAJINE: Vojnik se zapalio pred Ministarstvom obrane jer je nezakonito dobio otkaz

An officer on duty (R) attempts to knock down the flame as Ukrainian former serviceman Serhii Ulianov sets himself on fire while protesting against his dismissal from the Armed Forces in front of the Defence Ministry headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine July 26. REUTERS/Inna Sokolovska pic.twitter.com/26OG2RiilO

— Reuters Paris Pix (@ReutersParisPix) July 26, 2018