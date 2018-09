STRAH U IDLIBU NAKON PROPALOG SUMMITA U TEHERANU: Posljednjem uporištu džihadista u Siriji prijeti humanitarna katastrofa

The people of #Idlib in #Syria are preparing for a massive attack from the regime & its allies that could place 3 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance. If & when the attack happens, hundreds of 1000s could flee in refuge to the #Turkey border.

ALLAH protect them

— Jamiatul Ulama KZN (@JamiatKZN) September 7, 2018