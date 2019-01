ŠTO JE POLARNI VORTEKS, KAKO NASTAJE I KAKVE VEZE IMA S OVIME ŠTO SE SADA DOGAĐA? ‘Uskoro će nam to postati redovna pojava’

Here it comes! Thanks to 🛰 #GOESEast and #GOES17, we can visually see the #polar air set to bring potentially historic and dangerous cold air over the Upper Midwest this week. The numbers in the loop? Those are wind chills. Why yes, they are low. As low as -81F in fact. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/5U5F6wQTgm

— NWS Grand Forks (@NWSGrandForks) January 28, 2019