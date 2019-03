SRUŠIO SE BOEING 737 U ETIOPIJI, NEMA PREŽIVJELIH: Među poginulima jedan Srbin: ‘Nadam se da ipak nije moj brat…’

We are following reports that Ethiopian Airlines flight #ET302 to Nairobi has crashed after take off from Addis Ababa.

Our coverage in the area is limited. We tracked the flight for about 3 minutes after take off.https://t.co/MtmnQk9sn4 pic.twitter.com/q7sCfmiCOd

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 10, 2019