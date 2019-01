SNIMLJENA ZLOKOBNA BILJEŠKA: Je li Trumpov savjetnik slučajno otkrio plan za invaziju na Venezuelu?

So this notepad that National Security Advisor John Bolton was holding today at the White House briefing on Venezuela says:

"Afghanistan -> Welcome the Talks. 5,000 troops to Colombia."

If confirmed this would be a pretty terrible OPSEC breach.

