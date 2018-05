SNIMKA GESTE MLADOG IZBJEGLICE POSTALA JE VIRALNA: Pogledajte što je učinio u tramvaju i nije mu bilo žao

📷 A heartwarming story of a youth taking off his shoes and giving them to a child who did not have a pair on a tramcar in #Samsun. The generous youth is 21 year old Muhammed Alsamaraie, an #Iraqi national who works as a construction labourer. He came to #Turkey 4 years ago. pic.twitter.com/aUjK4lEkjK

