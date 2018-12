SNAGE KOALICIJE ZAJEDNIČKI UNIŠTILE DŽAMIJU U SIRIJI: U njoj je bilo zapovjedništvo džihadista Islamske države

The U.S.-led coalition in Syria destroyed a mosque in the town of Hajin which had been used as an Islamic State command and control center, the U.S. military said.#USA #USArmy #Syria #Mosque #Hajin #IslamicTerrorism #ISIS #Russia #military @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8LrlIpm2xY

— Conflict News (@Adhyaya31458405) December 15, 2018