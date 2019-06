SKANDAL U NEW YORKU; DAČIĆ BRUTALNO IZVRIJEĐAO VELEPOSLANICU KOSOVA: ‘Ajde, bre, glupi ste koliko ste teški!’

#TrueStory

After today’s #UNSC session on #Kosovo, as I was speaking with the #US & #UK delegations, the Serbian FM came after me shouting, spewing insults towards me & the #Kosovo delegation

“The ones you are sitting with are your colonizers” he said (referring to #USA & #UK) pic.twitter.com/HBRa6bfO7I

— Vlora Çitaku (@vloracitaku) June 10, 2019